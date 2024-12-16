New Delhi, India

Telugu star Allu Arjun has expressed concern for the young boy named Sri Teja, who got critically injured in the stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Arjun's statement comes hours after the news broke that the boy is still on ventilator support.

Allu Arjun on minor's health

On Sunday (Dec 15), Arjun reacted to the backlash that he has been getting on why he has still not visited the victim's family and the boy, who is currently hospitalised.

In a statement, the actor clarified that due to legal proceedings, he has been advised not to visit the boy and his family.

In the statement released on Instagram, he wrote, “I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time.”

Emphasising that he's committed to the victim and his every need, he said, “My prayers remain with them, and I remain committed to addressing their medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest.''

8-year old boy on ventilator support, says hospital

On Sunday (Dec 15), it was reported that the eight-year-old boy is still in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and is having "intermittent fever."

As per The Hindu, the doctors of KIMS Cuddles Hospital said that he's still having "intermittent fever."

The hospital said, ''The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

Pushpa 2 stampede and Allu Arjun's arrest

On Dec 4, Teja and his mother Revathi got severely injured in the stampede that was caused after the surprise appearance of the Telugu star Allu Arjun during the screening of Pushpa 2. They were taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Sri Teja was hospitalised due to asphyxiation, but his mother succumbed to her injuries that evening.

In the case related to the woman's death, Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad Police on Friday (Dec 13). However, he was granted bail on the same day by the Telangana High Court.