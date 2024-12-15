New Delhi, India

On Sunday (Dec 15), actor Allu Arjun visited his uncle and superstar Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad a day after he was released from police custody. On Friday (Dec 13), Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad police in a case of a woman's death, who succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a stampede at a screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. The actor was granted bail on the same day by Telangana High Court.

Allu Arjun meets Chiranjeevi

A day after his release, Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy and his daughter Arha stepped out of their residence to meet the superstar. The actor was seen driving his swanky Range Rover with his wife sitting next to him and his daughter in the back seat.

Several videos and photos of the actor and his family's day outing have gone viral on social media.

Later, a photo of the actor and his wife from their today's meeting with Chiranjeevi was shared by his team. The picture showed the actor and his wife, Sneha, happily posing with the veteran actor.

After a tough few days, Arjun and his wife looked relaxed in the photo and in videos that have been shared across social media. For the day outing, the actor was wearing a bright orange sweatshirt with formal pants, while his wife Sneha wore a light green kurta with matching pants.

Arjun's visit comes hours after Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha visited his Jubilee Hills home on Saturday to meet her nephew after he was released from jail. On Friday, Chiranjeevi also visited the actor's residence after his arrest.

For the unversed, Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, is the brother of Surekha, Chiranjeevi's wife.

Allu Arjun's arrest

On Friday (Dec 13), a shockwave was sent across the country when the Pushpa actor was taken into custody from his Hyderabad residence. He was booked in a case related to the death of a woman, who died after getting caught in a stampede-like situation during the premiere of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. However, the actor was granted interim bail on the same day.