New Delhi, India

Tributes have poured in for Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

"His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time," said his family in a statement confirming his death.

The saddening news comes hours after the news of his hospitalisation came. On Sunday (Dec 15), several reports claimed that he had passed away. However, the reports were refuted by his family members, who confirmed that he was alive but his condition was ‘critical’. His family confirmed the death hours later.

The singer had been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco, USA due to serious health issues.

Hussain's departure has left a huge void in the country's art and music. In his career spanning over decades, the legend had made waves with his exceptional rhythms and tabla beats.

In addition to this, he has also been hailed for popularising Indian classical music on the global stage.

Hussain's death left his fans and followers in a state of grief. Soon after the news broke, condolences started pouring in from across the globe.

Several celebrities and politicians including music composer Ricky Kej, actor Kamal Haasan and director Hansal Mehta among others paid tribute to the Grammy Award winner.

Sharing a picture of Hussain, Kej wrote on X, ''Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature, and for being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon.''

Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain @ZakirHtabla. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature,… pic.twitter.com/FxDeScxrvt — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 16, 2024 ×

The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye Ustadji. The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe. pic.twitter.com/JiObDgjtjs — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 16, 2024 ×

Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and… pic.twitter.com/BG9Wz43mw4 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) December 16, 2024 ×