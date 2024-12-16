New Delhi

Ustad Zakir Hussain, a rare gem of Indian classical music, died at the age of 73 due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a rare lung disease.

The late tabla maestro was a known face not just in India but enjoyed global fame due to his talent. But Zakir owed his talent to his father who was a devout worshipper of Goddess Saraswati. Once, during an interview, Zakir Hussain remembered how his father on his birth, did not utter azaan (Muslims’ call to prayer as is the norm) but tabla rhythms.

The incident was reported by PTI.

Zakir's father uttered tabla rhythms instead of azaan

Zakir told the news agency about eight years ago that his father Alla Rakha, whispered the musical instrument’s rhythm in his ears.

At the time, Zakir said, “I was brought home and handed over to my dad in his arms. The tradition was that the father is supposed to recite a prayer in the baby's ear, welcoming the baby and saying some good words. So he takes me in his arms, puts his lips to my ear and recites the tabla rhythms into my ears."

He continued, "My mother was livid. She said, 'What are you doing? You're supposed to say, you know, prayers, not rhythms'. And he said, but these are my prayers. This is how I pray. He said, ‘I am the worshipper of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesh’. This was a devout Muslim talking. He said this is the knowledge he got from his teachers and wanted to pass it on to his son."

About Zakir Hussain

The table maestro died at a San Francisco hospital due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

His family confirmed the news after media reports earlier suggested that the iconic performer was battling for life.

Zakir Hussain was born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai.

He had his early education at St Michael’s School in Mahim and graduated from St Xavier’s College.

He was the recipient of India's top civilian honours: the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

