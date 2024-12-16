San Francisco, United States

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at a hospital in San Francisco, his family confirmed on Monday (Dec 16). Hussain, 73, died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a rare lung disease, the family said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

"His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time," said his family.

The tabla maestro had been hospitalised for the past two weeks and was later moved to the ICU as his condition worsened.

Speaking to PTI, Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia said, "He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time."

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Career and early life

Born on 9 March 1951, Zakir Hussain was the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

Considered the greatest tabla player of his generation, Zakir Hussain's illustrious career spanned six decades and earned him a number of national and international accolades, including four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

He was also the recipient of Indian civilian honours Padma Shri (1988), the Padma Bhushan (2002) and the Padma Vibhushan (2023).

Condolences and tributes pour in

As the news of his demise spread, condolences started pouring in on social media.

Grammy winner musician Ricky Kej noted Hussain was "one of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced" and remembered him for his "immense humility, approachable nature".

"Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for...Being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon," Kej wrote on X.

American drummer Nate Smith thanked Hussain for "all of the music you gave us".

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi paid tribute to the "irreplaceable legend" and said: "The world of music will be lesser without Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans all around the world. My prayers, Om Shanti."

