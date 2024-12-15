New Delhi, India

Legendary musician and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has been hospitalised due to serious health issues. The 73-year-old musician is currently under doctor's observation in a hospital in San Francisco, USA.

The news of the hospitalisation was announced by journalist Pervaiz Alam, who has shared that Hussain's brother-in-law Ayub Aulia has confirmed the news over a phone call with him.

Sharing the news on X, Alam wrote, "Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tabla player, percussionist, composer, former actor and the son of legendary Tabla player, Ustad Allah Rakha is not well. He's being treated for serious ailments in a San Francisco hospital, USA, informed his brother in law, Ayub Aulia in a phone call with me. Aulia sahab, based in London, has requested Zakir's followers to pray for his speedy recovery. (sic)"

— Pervaiz Alam (@pervaizalam) December 15, 2024

Hussain, the son of legendary Tabla player, Ustad Allah Rakha, is being treated for serious ailments. However, as per Hussain's friend flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, he was admitted to the ICU after experiencing heart-related problems. He was having blood pressure issues, added another source close to Zakir Hussain, as per PTI.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related problem for the last week," he said.

The news has left Hussain's fans across the globe in worry. Soon after the reports of the hospitalisation came, his admirers were quick to wish for his speedy recovery.

— Ratan Sharda ?? रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) December 15, 2024

One user wrote, ''? we pray to Eeshwar for fast recovery of Ustad Zakir Hussain ji.''

— Somendra Nath Pandey (@SomendraNath23) December 15, 2024

Another wrote, ''Praying for his speedy recovery.''

Hussain was reported to be hospitalised and critical, even as some reports claimed that he had passed away without proper confirmation from the family or any representative. Soon after the news of the legendary musician’s demise came, tributes started pouring in from across the globe.