In the 1990s when only a few would listen to classical music and enjoy it as much as pop music, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain brought a welcome change. He made tabla a part of pop culture. His name became synonymous with the Indian classical musical instrument. He made tabla cool and through fusions and collaborations with other artists, helped it achieve the status that only the guitar enjoyed at one point of time.

Born on March 9, 1951, Zakir Hussain was born as the eldest son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha. By the age of 12, he already made his professional debut, showcasing his extraordinary talent that would soon earn him worldwide recognition.

His loss today feels like a personal one.

Zakir Hussain, a global ambassador for Indian classical music

Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 due to complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a rare lung disease. He had been battling with blood pressure issues which resulted in several heart issues. He was getting treatment at a hospital in San Francisco, where he breathed his last.

Zakir Hussain was a remarkable tabla player, composer, percussionist, music producer and film actor. He was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2023, Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Shri in 1988.

The iconic star also shone at Grammy Awards. He was nominated seven times at the Grammys and won four times. In February 2024, he received three Grammys. The first Grammy win for him came in 2009 when he won in the Contemporary World Music Album category for his collaborative album Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart and Giovanni Hidalgo.

The late star was one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians.

He took tabla to mainstage globally and worked with some of the most known international faces.

Zakir’s 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion we had never heard of before.

He went on to work with western artists like Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, and George Harrison.

Ustad Zakir Hussain became a household name when in 1988 he was roped in as the face of the Taj Mahal Tea brand.

The TV commercial now regarded as a classic had him sipping on the tea as a voiceover praises his craft and says, "Wah ustad, wah!" to which the maestro responds "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!"

We will miss you Ustad Zakir Hussain

His death has left the global music community in mourning, with tributes pouring in from fans, artists, and political leaders alike.

India lost a gem today. There will truly never be another Zakir Hussain, a global ambassador for Indian classical music like him.