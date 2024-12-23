New Delhi

The 55th Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting has sparked a major discussion around changes proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Let's take a closer look at the announcements made.

Key points

What's cheaper now?

- fortified rice kernels

- gene therapy

- food preparations for free distribution

- systems for long range surface-to-air missile assembly

- inspection equipment for atomic energy

- pepper & raisins supplied by agriculturists

what's expensive now?

- old & used vehicle (including EVs)

- ready-to-eat popcorn

- autoclaved aerated concrete blocks

- sponsorship services by corporates

- penalty-only appeals

Popcorns

For people who like to eat caramel popcorn, the meeting came with a relatively bitter plan. The caramelised popcorn (mixed with sugar) will now attract an 18 per cent GST. Meanwhile, pre-packed and ready-to-eat popcorn will attract a 12 per cent GST. The council has notified that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will provide further clarity on the current taxation rules for Popcorn. Under the current system, ready-to-eat popcorn will attract a 5 per cent GST if not pre-packaged or labelled. When mixed with sugar to make caramel popcorn, the rate jumps to 18 per cent.

Health Insurance

While no final statement has been made, a Group of Ministers (GOM) set up by the council suggested exempting insurance premiums paid for term life insurance policies from GST. Health insurance premiums paid by senior citizens could be exempted or face a reduced rate. The Finance Minister announced more contemplation over the same.

Automotives & EVs

The government has announced a focus on promoting Electric Vehicles by imposing a 5 per cent tax on new EVs. The 18 per cent tax will be levied when a company purchases a used EV or when a seller modifies a used EV but no indirect tax. This 18 per cent GST will also apply to the margin value between the purchase price and the selling price of a used car. This marks a 6 per cent increase from previous rules.

Meanwhile, the council also decided to increase the GST rate on small petrol and diesel cars from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

Adjustments on luxury & essential goods

The council has decided to increase GST rates on luxury items such as high-end wristwatches and shoes. The change is projected to generate an additional Rs 22,000 crore annually. Meanwhile, the council has lowered GST rates on essential goods, including bicycles and large packs of packaged drinking water. This move aims to reduce household expenses.

Aviation Fuel

According to Sitharaman, state governments rejected the proposal to include aviation turbine fuel within GST framework. She said, "States did not feel comfortable. They didn't want the ATF because they say it as part of the crude petroleum diesel basket, and therefore they said that it alone cannot be taken out, and therefore that continues to remain where it is today".

Construction and agricultural goods

ACC blocks containing 50 per cent fly ash will attract a GST rate of 12 per cent. Additionally, black pepper and raisins are exempt from GST.

