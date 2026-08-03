/Kashmir Valley on high alert after recent terror strikes. All you need to know

Security has been placed on high alert across the Kashmir Valley following two recent terror attacks in south Kashmir. In the attacks, a head constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and two non-local labourers were killed, prompting a major security response across the region.

Security forces have intensified deployment across the Valley, particularly at vulnerable locations. With the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a robust three-tier security arrangement is already in place, extending from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu to the twin base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal, and further up to the holy cave shrine. More than one lakh security personnel have been deployed to secure the pilgrimage route.

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The twin terror attacks over the past fortnight have emerged as a major concern for security agencies. According to officials, the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attacks and threatened to continue carrying out similar strikes.

In response, security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across all districts of the Kashmir Valley. In Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have established additional checkpoints and vehicle barricades at key entry and exit points. Vehicles are being subjected to thorough checks, while the identities of commuters are being verified as part of the heightened security measures.



Following the attack in Anantnag district, in which a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed, security agencies detained nearly 3,000 suspected overground workers (OGWs) from different parts of the Valley for questioning as part of the wider investigation. Meanwhile, the investigation into the Kulgam attack, in which two non-local labourers were killed, is ongoing. Security agencies say extensive operations are underway and all available leads are being pursued to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Over the last 24 hours, security forces have apprehended two overground workers from Pulwama and Baramulla districts. Arms and ammunition were recovered during the operations, along with anti-national posters. According to security agencies, the suspects were allegedly planning to use the posters in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations.