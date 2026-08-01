/Why militants are targeting non local workers in Kashmir: Decoding the Kulgam killings

The recent terror attack in Kulgam, where two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead, has once again raised concerns over the targeting of non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack is part of a wider pattern of violence against migrant labourers and visitors in the Kashmir Valley. It follows several deadly incidents, including the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley that killed 26 people. Earlier attacks in Srinagar, Gagangir and the 2019 Kulgam massacre also targeted civilians.

The repeated attacks have highlighted how militant groups have increasingly focused on vulnerable and unarmed non-locals working in the region.

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Why are terrorists targeting non-locals?

One of the main reasons cited for these attacks is opposition to the settlement of people from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Terror groups have opposed changes in domicile rules that allow outsiders to settle and buy property in the region.

Militants also appear to target migrant workers to disrupt economic activity. By attacking people who work in construction, brick kilns and other sectors, terror groups seek to create fear among workers and discourage migration into the Valley.

Another factor is the demographic narrative promoted by groups such as The Resistance Front (TRF). The group has described the settlement of outsiders as "settler colonialism" and presented attacks on non-locals as resistance against it.

The killings also serve a wider psychological purpose. By attacking vulnerable civilians, militants seek to create a sense of insecurity and send a message that outsiders are not safe in Kashmir.

How have terror tactics changed?

The nature of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has also changed over the years. Large militant groups have increasingly given way to smaller and less visible factions and front organisations such as TRF and PAFF.

The focus has shifted from large-scale attacks to targeted killings. Minorities, migrant labourers and off-duty police personnel have increasingly emerged as targets.

Militants have also expanded their operations into urban areas and forested border districts. They rely on small arms and other weapons to carry out quick attacks while avoiding prolonged encounters with security forces.

The use of technology has added another dimension. Militants have reportedly recorded attacks using helmet cameras and circulated the footage online to spread fear and promote their narrative.

How are security forces responding?

Security forces have stepped up targeted operations to track down militants involved in attacks on civilians. Operations such as Operation Mahadev have focused on identifying and eliminating terrorists accused of carrying out such killings.

The government has also adopted a proactive approach against terror networks. This includes precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border, including those carried out under Operation Sindoor.

Authorities are also targeting the wider support network that helps militant groups operate. Under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, agencies have arrested Over Ground Workers, seized properties linked to terror supporters and taken action against individuals accused of supporting militants.

The government's broader security strategy includes area domination, multiple layers of deployment and the use of surveillance tools such as drones and sensors to track militant activity.

Support for victims

The administration has also provided financial assistance to families affected by terror attacks. In the Kulgam case, the victim's family was provided ex gratia assistance of ₹16 lakh.

Following such attacks, security forces also intensify operations to track those responsible and prevent further attacks.

The continued targeting of non-local workers shows that terror groups are trying to use vulnerable civilians to spread fear, disrupt economic activity and reinforce their opposition to the settlement of outsiders in the Kashmir Valley.