Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist from Pakistan killed in encounter at Shopian, Kashmir

One foreign terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Officials said that Jammu and Kashmir Police killed a self-styled commander of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorist has been identified as Kamran alias Hanees. The security forces called the killing a big success.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had received an input about the presence of terrorists on Thursday night at Kapren village in Shopian district after which an anti-terrorist operation was launched in the area.

“The encounter started at around 6am today. We had intel inputs about suicide attacks on security establishments and target killings being planned in the area. We believe that the said terrorist was to carry out the attacks but by killing him we have managed to thwart any such attempt. We recovered an AK 74 rifle and magazine from his possession,” said SSP Shopian, Tanu Shree.

Police investigations have revealed that Kamran alias Hanees of Jaish-e-Mohammad was a Pakistani and was in A+ category terrorist. He was active on the Kulgam-Shopian border since the last seven-eight months, said an official.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is calling it a big success as they have been receiving a lot of inputs that terrorists are planning to carry out attacks on security forces in south Kashmir.

On the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in south Kashmir recently, the police said that they have got some leads in that case. Officials said that Kamran alias Hanees killed in encounter on Thursday was not directly involved in that attack. “Lashkar terrorists were behind the killing of Kashmiri Pandit, and we will apprehend the killers soon,” they added.

