India: Another Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in South Kashmir by terrorists

Terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri pandit in the Choudary Gund area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat, son of Tarak Nath Bhat.

Terrorists shot Bhat when he was present in the lawn of his house. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

“Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdary Gund Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,” said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police.

Pooran Krishan Bhat (42) is survived by his wife Sweety and two children.

“Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," tweeted LG Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 15, 2022 ×

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a search for the attackers has been started. Jammu and Kashmir Police DIG Sujit Kumar visited the terror incident spot.

"The unfortunate incident has happened here and KFF 'Kashmir freedom fighters' a shadow outfit of terrorists has taken responsibility for the attack. We are investigating the matter and have launched massive manhunt to nab the attacker terrorists," said DIG Kumar.

"As per eyewitness one terrorist was seen attacking the Kashmiri Pandit Pooran Kishan Bhat but there is a possibility that there could be some more terrorists involved in the attack," he added.

Read more: Indian Army’s assault dog 'Zoom' succumbs to gunshot injuries sustained in terror operation

While being asked about the security lapse, DIG admitted despite the security guard in place and an army camp nearby, the terrorists managed to attack in broad daylight. The DIG added that they would look at all the angles and act if any dereliction of duty was found.

Many condemned the attack, including the Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir ul lslam.

''The killing of Kashmiri Pandit is deplorable. Such acts cannot be accepted and will disturb the peace and harmony of Kashmir. The innocent killing of any human is killing all humanity. I stand behind the family of the deceased and express my sympathy with them,' said Mufti Nasir ul lslam.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: