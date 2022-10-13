Indian Army’s assault dog 'Zoom' succumbs to his injuries

Indian Army's assault Dog ''Zoom'' succumbed to his Injuries at a military hospital in Srinagar. Zoom was injured in the Kokernag encounter with three bullet injuries. Terrorists shot at him, and he was hit with two bullets in his face and one in his leg.

An Indian army official said that Zoom the dog, who was under treatment at the veterinary hospital died around 12 noon today.

The official said that Zoom was showing improvement and responding well to the treatment, however, he suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed. He was operated upon the day he was shot during the encounter. Doctors had said that his condition remains critical.

Also read | Army dog kept fighting terrorists in Kashmir despite receiving two bullet injuries

The assault dog was given a task to clear the house where the terrorists were hiding. The encounter took place on October 10 in the Kokernag area of Anantnag District in South Kashmir.

“The dog went inside the house and attacked the militants. During the operation it was shot at, resulting in critical injuries.” said an Indian army official.

Zoom was born in September 2020 and was a Malinois or Belgian Shepherd. He joined the Army’s 28 Army Dog Unit (ADU) in February 2022 and was in service for 8 months.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.