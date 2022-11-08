Medical seats reserved for terror victims in Jammu and Kashmir

The Government of India has reserved seats in the MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 for the terrorist victims in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has decided to keep seats reserved from the central pool for the spouse or children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23.

An official order was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) citing a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

''Pursuant to communication No.17015/47/2022-CT-II dated 01.11.2022 from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, offline applications are invited from eligible candidates on prescribed format annexed as Annexure-A to this notification for allocation of MBBS/BDS Seats from the Central Pool for Spouse of Children of Terrorist Victims for the academic year 2022-23. '' said the government order.

The government has laid down the eligibility criteria for the students applying for the courses. Under this, the students applying need to be permanent residents of J&K, the employees of the J&K government concerned, the employees of central/other state government on deputation to J&K and the employees of central /other State government posted in and having their headquarters in the state will be considered eligible.

“The children of central and state government employees aforementioned should be treated at par with the local resident,'' the order stated.

The government has also decided to give preference to those students who lost parents and to those who lost their earning family member in the terrorist attack.

''Children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists will come under priority 1. The children of families whose sole bread earners have been killed by terrorists will be under priority 2 and the wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations will be under priority 3,'' said the order.

The government order further states that the selection of the candidates would be made according to their performance in the National Eligibility-Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

The last date for the submission for the application is November 11, 2022.

