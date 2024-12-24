Uttar Pradesh, India

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Advertisment

A teen boy in Uttar Pradesh's Basti died by suicide after he faced severe harassment in his village after being invited to a birthday party.

According to his family, Aditya, 17, was invited to the party on the night of Friday (Dec 20). Allegedly, he was subjected to violence and humiliation during the celebration by four individuals, according to local media reports.

The minor was stripped, beaten, and urinated upon by the accused, who recorded the whole ordeal on their phone and threatened to make the clip viral. They further humiliated him after the boy asked them to delete the video.

Advertisment

Also read | ‘A big conspiracy?’ Report finds no evidence of ‘struggle, resistance’ at Kolkata RG Kar rape scene

“He was invited to a birthday party in the village. We don't know if it was all pre-planned, but he was stripped naked and beaten and even urinated on. When we went to the Police Station to file a complaint, our complaint wasn't registered,” the victim's uncle said according to news agency ANI.

The boy shared the incident with his parents upon returning home and then later took his life after the traumatic event. The motive remains unknown.

Advertisment

“A boy named Aditya hanged himself, and a case has been registered in PS Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections… The reason is suspected to be mutual differences,” Basti's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi told ANI.

Also read | Pune road tragedy: Speeding bumper mows down sleeping labourers, three dead

The boy’s family went to a nearby police station, demanding prompt action, but claimed that the officials did not register a complaint or take any action initially. The police registered the case only after hours of protest by the family.

“We will ensure strict action against the culprits,” said Tripathi. He also confirmed that an investigation is underway. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information in the above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.