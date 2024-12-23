Pune, India

At least two toddlers and a man were crushed to death on Monday (Dec 23) in a horrific accident in the Indian city of Pune as a speeding bumper veered onto the footpath and mowed down nine sleeping labourers. The incident happened at around 1 am IST at Wagholi near the Kesnand Phata. At least three people were instantly killed while six others sustained critical injuries.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: At least three persons killed, and several others injured as a dumper runs over people sleeping on footpath in Pune. Visuals from the spot.#PuneNews #PuneAccident (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/DDCQ4FX5HM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2024 ×

As per initial reports, the truck driver was drunk and lost control of the vehicle. The dumper is owned by Buildwell Enterprises and the accident happened when it was while going from Pune to Wagholi.

News agency IANS reported citing locals that around a dozen workers had arrived at the scene on Sunday (Dec 22) to work at different construction sites in the region.

Local police have now launched an investigation into the accident.

The victims have been identified as one-year-old Vaibhavi Ritesh Pawar, her two-year-old brother Vaibhav Ritest Pawar, and a 30-year-old named Rinesh N. Pawar. All of them were sleeping next to each other when the dumper ran over them.

As soon as the accident occurred, locals rushed to help the victims and were able to send the six injured to a nearby hospital. When police arrived, they seized the dumper and cleared the footpath.

People on social media vented their anger against the incident, blaming authorities for negligence. "Now will the administration ask driver to copy paste same essay on they give different topic?" one user quipped.

"Such a pitiful state of traffic violations and lawlessness in Wagholi. Why the hell are we paying taxes for your salary, you should be sleeping on footpath probably then some rules might work," a second user wrote on X tagging Pune administration.

(With inputs from agencies)