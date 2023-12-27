Indian Army will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking to soldiers in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the row over the death of three civilians, said that he had full faith the Army would wipe out terrorism from the region. Appreciating the Army for their bravery, Singh said, "I believe in your bravery and steadfastness ... Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory."

However, he asked the Army that they should not "make any mistake" which can hurt any Indian. Singh was in the border district of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, to review the security situation days after four soldiers were killed in an ambush on two Army vehicles. This happened in the aftermath of the terror attack in which the Army had detained several civilians in Poonch were detained for questioning, among which three of them were found dead.

A Brigade Commander was asked to join the investigation of the Army into the deaths. The Army has said that it has zero tolerance for violence committed against innocent civilians.

Don't make a mistake that hurts an India: minister

"You are the country's protectors. But I want to request you that besides ensuring the country's security, you also have the responsibility to win the hearts of the people. There should be no mistake that hurts an Indian," Singh said.

The defence minister added that the forces need to share a close bond with the people. "We have to win battles, eliminate terrorists, but a bigger objective is to win the hearts of the people. We will win wars, but we need to win hearts too. And I know you try your best to do this," he added.

Assuring the troops, he said that every soldier is considered as a family member by every Indian.

"Every Indian feels this way. It is not tolerable to us if anyone casts an evil eye on you. Security and intelligence agencies play a crucial role in stopping such attacks. Whatever support is needed to step up surveillance will be provided by the government. The doors to our treasury are fully open," he stated.

The defence minister said that such attacks "should not be taken for granted". "I know you all are alert, but I think more alertness is required. Your bravery makes us proud. Your sacrifice, your efforts have no parallel. And they are priceless. When a soldier dies a martyr, even if we pay some compensation, it cannot compensate for the loss. I want to assure you that the government is with you and your welfare and security are high on our priority list," Singh said.

The defence minister said that the Indian Army is seen as more well-equipped and powerful than before. Earlier today, the minister reached Jammu and left for Rajouri soon after.

Singh is set to meet the families of the dead civilians as well as local residents.