A high alert has been sounded in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan following Operation Sindoor, where Indian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes on Pakistan-based terror bases.

On Wednesday, hours after the air strike, the DGP of UP Police annpunced on X that Red Alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh and the UP Police has been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations.

“Red Alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh following #OperationSindoor — the Indian Army’s targeted strike on terror hideouts. All @Uppolice field formations have been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations. UP Police remains alert, equipped, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen. Jay Hind!” the post read.

Two airports closed, schools shut in border districts of Rajasthan

Following the airstrike, the Rajasthan state government announced it was closing Bikaner and Jodhpur airports.

At the same time, a holiday has been declared in schools on Wednesday in border cities, including Bikaner, Barmer and Jaisalmer, on the orders of the District Collector. In Bikaner, government employees' leaves have been cancelled, and they have been ordered not to leave the headquarters.

Operation Sindoor

India has carried out airstrikes at nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the wee hours on Wednesday. Bahawalpur, Pakistan, was attacked, where hideouts of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed are located.

Bahawalpur is about 100 km from the Rajasthan-Pakistan border.

