India woke up to the news of the launch of Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces conducted a series pf high-precision strikes, targeting nine terror camps and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action was a direct response to the recent deadly assault in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were gunned down by terrorists. Amid heightened tensions between the two countries, India will be conducting a major nation-wide emergency mock drill - Operation Abhyaas- to enhance the emergency preparedness of civilians.

What to expect from Operation Abhyaas

The exercise will commence with the sounding of an air raid siren, signifying a simulated attack. These sirens will be strategically placed at police stations, high-rise structures, hospitals, and educational institutions. Upon hearing the alert, citizens will be guided to designated safe zones, such as bunkers, basements, or structurally reinforced buildings.

Mock drills will take place across the country from 4 PM onwards on May 7. The drill will involve operationalizing air-raid warning sirens, cleaning and restoring bunkers, and training civilians on protective measures against hostile attacks.

Residents will be familiarized with siren sounds, will be trained to locate shelters, and prepare emergency kits.

Training sessions will educate on first-aid and safe spaces. Blackout measures include window coverings and switching off outdoor lights. Evacuation plans involve identifying routes and preparing 'go-bags' which will contain ID cards, important documents, emergency contact numbers, food, water bottle and some cash.

Additionally, participants will practise administering first aid to simulated casualties and learn to remain composed under stress. A simulated blackout will be implemented by turning off city and building lights to mitigate risks from enemy surveillance or nocturnal aerial threats. Residents will be instructed to extinguish lights in their homes, shops, and offices as part of the precautionary measures.

Who all will be participating

Participants will include key officials such as District Collectors, alongside Civil Defence Volunteers, Home Guards, members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), along with college and school students. The drill aims to train individuals on effective protective measures during crises while also assessing the efficiency of attack warnings and the operations of control rooms.

Teachers will oversee the evacuation of students to protected areas within schools. Government officials, including collectors and civil defence officers, will jointly assess the effectiveness of the drill. If the siren fails to function properly or evacuation procedures are delayed, corrective measures will be devised to enhance response strategies.

