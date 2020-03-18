Fourth confirmed case of coronavirus in Noida, patient with travel history to Indonesia

The fourth case of coronavirus was detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar(Noida) on Wednesday.

Also Read: First coronavirus case reported in Indian Army

A person with a travel history to Indonesia tested positive for the virus in Delhi-NCR.

Watch Video:

Earlier, cases were detected in Noida's Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France. Both patients were moved to the designated isolation hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases rose to 147 nationwide with 25 foreign nationals also having tested positive for the virus.

A Norwegian man on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu informed that two more cases of the virus were detected in the state with the total number of cases rising to 13 in the state.

"56-year-old male from Bengaluru returned from USA on March 6. Another, 25-year-old female who has returned from Spain was also detected with the virus," the minister said.