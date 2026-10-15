/Delhi turned into India-Pak border, PM Modi protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar: CJP

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke said on Thursday that the Union government turned Delhi into a border, like the India-Pakistan border, by calling in all the forces and bringing the national capital to a standstill. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using government resources to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference, Dipke said, “You have brought Delhi to a standstill, shut down the Railways, shut down the Metro and turned Delhi into a border, like the India-Pakistan border. You have called in all the forces to Delhi. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar? What is Gyanesh Kumar giving Narendra Modi?”

Addressing media with AISA’s Neha Bora and actor Prakash Raj, Dipke questioned the detention of protesters and Opposition leaders, claiming that the government was using its machinery to protect the CEC.

“These organisations, all of Delhi’s youth are fighting on the streets. They are being dragged on the streets. For whom? To save one Gyanesh Kumar,” Dipke said.

“Student organisations have been dragged, the Opposition has been dragged, and former Chief Ministers have been dragged through the streets. All this for one Gyanesh Kumar? Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Narendra Modi? Why should we not believe that Gyanesh Kumar is helping Narendra Modi win elections? If he is not helping him win elections, why is Narendra Modi providing him with so much protection?”

He accused the government of waging a “war against its own citizens”.

Dipke questions SIR, cites 2024 election margin

Dipke also questioned the Election Commission’s conduct during elections and challenged the credibility of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said the difference between the NDA and the INDIA bloc was only around 2%. He questioned why people should not suspect that Kumar was helping the BJP in elections.

Dipke claimed that the Election Commission had deleted 13 crore voters’ names during the SIR exercise and that he had met people who had been declared dead during the revision process.

‘Opposition leaders, student activists targeted’

The CJP leader claimed that student activists and Opposition leaders had been dragged through the streets and detained during the protests. He referred to the detention of Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Some chaos broke out during the press conference when some individuals started raising slogans, “Band karo...dafa ho jaao” (Stop it; get lost) before the management was urged to escort the disruptors out.

‘One Nation, One Party’

Criticising the government’s “One Nation, One Election” proposal, Dipke alleged that the government’s real agenda was “One Nation, One Party”.