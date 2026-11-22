Delhi's AQI came down to 236 on Sunday morning from 265 in the previous day's CPCB bulletin. The improvement was visible in the overall reading, but several parts of the city continued to report poor air quality, with Chandni Chowk slipping into the ‘very poor’ category.

At 7 am, Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 304, the highest among the monitoring stations mentioned in the CPCB data. Punjabi Bagh was next at 298, followed by Bawana at 267 and Rohini at 260.

Anand Vihar recorded 251 and Ashok Vihar 244. Narela, Okhla Phase 2, Sonia Vihar and Patparganj reported AQI readings of 210, 220, 223 and 224, respectively. All these stations remained in the ‘poor’ category.

The readings were better at some other locations. Major Dhyan Chand Stadium recorded an AQI of 146, Alipur 178, Vasundhara Enclave 198 and Mandir Marg 199. IGI Airport Terminal 3 stood at 200.

Under CPCB's scale, readings between 201 and 300 fall in the ‘poor’ category, while 301-400 are classified as ‘very poor’.

What is Delhi government doing?

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the pollution-control measures on November 18 and asked civic agencies to step up road cleaning and dust-control work.

The government said 8,874 construction and demolition sites were inspected between November 1 and 17. Violations were found at 554 sites. Authorities issued closure directions to 112 locations and served 462 show-cause notices. Environmental compensation of more than ₹2.65 crore was imposed.

Road dust remains another focus. Of the 171 mechanised road sweepers required, 108 are currently available. The MCD is deploying 70 more machines. It is also procuring picker machines, with around 600 expected by December 2026.

Gupta has also asked departments to address potholes and unpaved roads and ensure dust-control measures at construction sites are properly implemented.