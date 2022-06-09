BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone along international border in Jammu

In the early hours of Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire on a suspected Pakistani drone at the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, forcing it to return, according to officials. According to them, a large search operation has been begun to track down any weapons or explosives that may have fallen from the plane.

"A flashing light from a drone was seen in the Arnia area (near the International Border) about 04:15 hours today," a BSF spokesperson said.

According to him, alert BSF forces fired at the flying object, which was roughly 300 metres in the air, causing it to retreat.

The security forces have been on high alert for attempts by Pakistan and terror groups across the border to bring guns, ammunition, and explosives into the Jammu region via drones to arm terrorists.

In the recent past, forces in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba sectors shot down many drones and retrieved their contents, which included guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs, and narcotics.

After the BSF shot down a drone with its payload in Jammu's Akhnoor border sector on Monday, authorities discovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by the drone.

Seven sticky bombs and as many under-barrel grenades (UBG) were discovered with a drone that was brought down by police in Kathua district's Rajbagh region on May 29.



