List of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers transferred by the government made public

The Jammu and Kashmir government transferred 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers from various districts of the Valley to Srinagar city. The decision was taken after the recent target killings in the Kashmir Valley in which Kashmiri Pandits, Non-Locals and locals were targeted. The Education department of Kashmir has made the list of 177 Kashmir Pandit teachers public which is being seen as a security concern as the list has names of all the Kashmiri Pandit teachers and also the schools to which they are transferred.

The political parties in the valley have questioned the government and the officials responsible for making the list public. The BJP leader Altaf Thakur said that making the transfer list public on social platforms is a big security breach as terrorists now have a clear idea of who is posted where. The government must take strong note of it and find out who is making the fresh transfer list of migrant Kashmiri Pandits public at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the Valley, '' said BJP JK spokesman Altaf Thakur.

BJP said that the government was taking serious steps for the protection of Kashmiri Pandits, but some officials are playing spoilsport. He also urged officers not to make the transfer list of the Kashmiri Pandits public given its sensitivity. Local parties like National Conference and PDP have also reacted to the issue.

''It's a concern and it needs to be looked into. The community has been living here for years and a lot of work was done to bring them back. It should not go to waste. Our party also worked a lot on it and it's sad to see what is happening now. '' Ali Mohammad Sagar, NC Leader and Former Law Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP says it is to put the lives of these people at risk by making the list public and sharing it on WhatsApp group. ''There is no one to question this government. Popular governments are answerable. On one side they are talking about security and on the other, they are making the list public and sharing it on WhatsApp groups. It's a concern and should not have been made public like this. It's not right, God knows who guides these people at the helm.'' Harbakhsh Singh, PDP Leader.

