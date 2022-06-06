Target killings in Kashmir valley impact the number of devotees at Mata Kheer Bhawani annual festival

The current security situation in the valley due to the target killings is impacting the Mela Kheer Bhawani annual celebration. Although all the preparations for the annual festival have been done by the government, the mood at the temple is sombre and not much activity is seen in the premises.

The Kashmiri Pandit community in various parts of South Kashmir have decided to boycott the festival. They have sent out letters to the authorities that they will boycott the annual Kheer Bhawani Yatra on the pretext that they are being attacked and they don't feel safe to attend the annual celebrations.

''We will not participate in the Mata Kheer Bhawani annual celebrations, The sacrifice that our brothers and sisters have given and the atmosphere we are living in, the whole community is disturbed, and we are in mourning and we condemn these killings and have decided not to go,'' said Rekha Pandita.

Also read | Mass shootings trigger debate whether teachers be allowed to carry guns in US?

The Kashmiri Pandit community has asked authorities not to make transport arrangements for them as they would not attend till their demands are fulfilled.

''If I have security issues going to work, how can I go to Mata Kheer Bhawani? We have decided that none of us will attend, and we have told them (Government) that they should not send the buses for us. We are asking the government to attach us till the condition improves in the valley. We are not asking for relocation,'' said Sanjay Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit.

It's just two days left for the annual festival and generally the temple would be visited by thousands of devotees but the mood at the temple is very sombre and not many people could be seen around the temple premises. The people visiting say ''There is no doubt that due to the current situation, the numbers have come down of the devotees visiting the temple. Every year people used to come two days before the festival and Puja's would be held, there used to be a rush all around. But due to the recent killings, the Yatris have decided to cancel. We will get to see how many come in the next two days. Cancellations have been done by many but real positions of how many will come will be known tomorrow. All the arrangements have been done. All security measures have been taken too'' said VeerJi Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit.

Some of the devotees are extremely sad to see such low turnout of devotees at the temple. ``We had booked but we also were in doubt whether we should come or not, but we did. But after coming here our hearts are sad, our heart is crying, there used to be so much rush these days and right now it is completely empty. The recent killings have affected the arrival of devotees. '' said Anjali, a Kashmiri Pandit.

Also read | South Korea, US fire eight ballistic missiles after North Korea's weapons test

The government on the other hand have made full arrangements including three tier security systems in place. The health department as well as other local concerned departments have also been placed in the temple premises to help the devotees coming for the annual festival.

''All our teams have been deployed here and all arrangements have been made. Lighting, tents etc are completely in place. Our preparations are in full swing, and we ask everyone to participate in these celebrations like it used to be. We will make it better than previous years.'' Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal.

And now it is to be seen whether devotees from across the country would turn up for the annual celebrations or the fear of target killings in the valley will have an impact on these celebrations.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.