In response to North Korea's weapons tests, US, South Korea launch eight ballistic missiles

Seoul's military has said that in response to North Korea's weapons tests, the United States and South Korea fired eight ballistic missiles at 4:45 a.m. on Monday (1945 GMT Sunday).

Citing the South Korean military, the Yonhap news agency reported that the action is a demonstration of "the capability and readiness to carry out precision strike" against North Korea.

It comes after North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday following a South Korea-US joint military exercise that involved an American aircraft carrier.

South Korean military said in a statement, "Our military strongly condemns the North's series of ballistic missile provocations and sternly urges it to immediately stop acts that raise military tensions on the peninsula."

Despite facing crippling economic sanctions, Pyongyang has doubled down on upgrading its weapons programme this year.

With officials and analysts warning that the regime is preparing to carry out a fresh nuclear test, South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed a tougher stance against Pyongyang's provocations.

After US President Joe Biden ended his Asia trip last month, North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17.

As a result, Washington imposed sanctions on several South Korean officials associated with the launch after a UN resolution do so failed due to China and Russia who vetoed the suggestion.

(With inputs from agencies)

