/BJP chief Nitin Nabin calls Rahul Gandhi ‘anarchist’, says Oppn ‘spreading poison’ in society

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of nursing an “anarchist mindset” and said that the opposition parties were trying to “spread poison” in the society. BJP chief’s reaction came after cops were assaulted during the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest in Delhi on Wednesday, after which a case was filed.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Nitin Nabin said Rahul Gandhi was seeking to shelter infiltrators by raising questions against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to his “foreign mindset”.

The BJP chief also dared Rahul Gandhi to step down from his position as Opposition Leader if he did not believe in the Election Commission, which oversaw his own election as well.

“These people are of an anarchic mindset, who only know how to spread poison in society…the elections in Kerala were also conducted by this same Election Commission. In Tamil Nadu, where they came to power from the backdoor, the elections there too were conducted by this same Election Commission,” Nabin said.

“The people of the country are watching the kind of game they (INDIA bloc) are playing… The Leader of the Opposition is engaged in protecting infiltrators. Efforts are being made to secure rights for those who are encroaching on the rights of India’s people by coming in from different places,” he added.

Nabin underlined that only the people of India have the claim over its resources, wealth and land, which would not be allowed to be encroached upon by “outsiders” or infiltrators.

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“The Bharatiya Janata Party will always fight against this attempt to settle people here with a foreign mindset,” Nabin added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, while addressing a programme on the conclusion of a motorcycle yatra as part of the BJP’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public office, Nabin had said that the Opposition leaders are concerned about those who have been snatching the rights of the people of India.