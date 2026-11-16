/Supreme Court suspends sentences of 2 Bilkis Bano case convicts, grants bail

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentence and granted bail to two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case. The court argued that they have already spent more than 17 years in incarceration, and one of them is severely handicapped. The bench of Justice MM Sundresh and PB Varale pronounced the verdict against Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, against the May 04, 2017 judgment of the Bombay High Court.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law. In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Trial Court", the court held.

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The High Court granted them bail on the conditions set by the Trial Court, and it also noted that other aspects of the case will be heard during the course of the appeal. The defence, led by Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, noted that one petitioner was absent from the initial FIR and faced delayed implication, arguing only mob presence was alleged. The prosecution Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre opposed the bail petition citing the severity of the offence and the concurrent finding by the trial court and the High Court.

Joshi and Modhiya are two of 11 men convicted over the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven members of her family at Randhikpur village in Dahod district on March 3, 2002, during the post-Godhra riots. Bano was five months pregnant at the time. A special CBI court in Mumbai sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on January 21, 2008.