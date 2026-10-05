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150 Bangladeshi nationals to be deported from Jammu and Kashmir

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 18:40 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 18:40 IST
150 Bangladeshi nationals to be deported from Jammu and Kashmir

Another batch of Bangladeshi nationals will be deported via flight on October 7. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Srinagar Police said the 150 Bangladeshi nationals were flown out of Srinagar on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft bound for Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal. They will be handed over to BSF in Bagdogra. The BSF will facilitate their repatriation across the India-Bangladesh border.

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday began the formal deportation of 150 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be staying illegally in the Union Territory, as part of an ongoing process to remove foreign nationals residing without any valid authorisation.

According to Srinagar Police, the group of bangladeshis was transported from Srinagar and flown out on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft bound for Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal.

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The deportation process involves transferring the individuals to the Border Security Force (BSF) after their arrival in Bagdogra. The BSF will then facilitate their repatriation across the India-Bangladesh border.

The movement of the group from Srinagar marks the latest step in the ongoing exercise being carried out by the authorities to identify and deport Bangladeshi nationals found to be staying illegally in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Officials said the deportation is being carried out through a coordinated process involving the concerned authorities and security agencies. The individuals are being moved from the Union Territory to West Bengal, from where the repatriation process across the eastern border will be facilitated.

Officials further said that the exercise will continue, with another batch of 150 Bangladeshi nationals scheduled to be deported via a similar flight on October 7.

The latest deportation comes as authorities continue the process of identifying foreign nationals, who are allegedly residing illegally in the Union Territory, and taking steps for their repatriation.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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