/'Made in Pakistan' fan donated to UP madrasa triggers probe

A ceiling fan bearing a "Made in Pakistan" label triggered panic, speculation, and a police probe in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district after photographs of the appliance surfaced online and quickly went viral on social media. The incident took place at Madrasa Qadriya Haqiqatul Uloom located in the Gosai Patti locality of Jungle Vishunpura village under the limits of Vishunpura police station.

The controversy erupted after a local mechanic reportedly found the Pakistani marking while attempting to repair the fan. Three ceiling fans installed at the madrasa had developed technical faults and were sent to a local repair shop. During the repair process, mechanic Akbar allegedly discovered that one of the fans bore a "Made in Pakistan" marking on its rear. The fan was marked with the brand name "AL-AHMAD" and the words "Pakistan" and came to light when the cleric of Madrasa Qadriya Hakikatul Uloom took it to a repair shop in the Vishunpura police station area. A youth who was present at the repair shop allegedly photographed the label and circulated the image on social media. Within hours, the photograph began spreading rapidly across the locality, drawing public attention and triggering suspicion.

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Madrasa manager Mohammad Yunus and village resident Shamshuddin, who had donated the fan, were reportedly taken into custody by police for questioning. Shamsuddin explained that his son had couriered the fan from Saudi Arabia some years ago and that it remained in storage until 2023, when he decided to donate it to the madrasa to help students cope with summer heat.

During the interrogation, police found that the fan had been shipped to India by Wajid Ansari, Shamshuddin's son, a labourer working in Saudi Arabia, who had bought and shipped it through cargo services in 2020. Police officials contacted Wajid via video call and verified the documents related to the purchase and transport of the fan.

After the inquiry found that the fan had been purchased from Saudi Arabia, the two men who had been called for questioning were released. Vishunpura Station House Officer Vinay Mishra told news agency PTI that all angles were examined carefully, and after verifying the documents and conducting a detailed inquiry, police found nothing suspicious. Officials confirmed that no signs of illegal activity were found during the inquiry and cleared the madrasa of any suspicion.