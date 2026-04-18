/‘Meow, meow’: Pilots’ bizarre ATC exchange goes viral on social media; FAA launches investigation

A communication between two pilots over an air traffic control frequency has gone viral on social media for its usual nature when they were heard making animal sounds. What seemed like a harmless joke at first is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Reportedly, the exchange happened at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on April 12.

In the audio, which is being widely circulated on social media, one of the pilots was heard saying “meow meow”. In response, another pilot barked back like a dog. The two were scolded by someone on the same frequency, who said, “You guys need to be professional pilots”. Another person chided in, “This is why you still fly an RJ,” referring to a regional jet, on which many aviators start their careers.

It was not known which flights the pilots were operating on or which airline they worked for.

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In a statement, the FAA said that it prohibits pilots from engaging in “non-essential conversations” when they are flying below an altitude of 10,000 feet.

“Conversations must be related to the safe operation of the aircraft. The FAA investigates all situations where pilots may have violated any regulation,” the agency said in a statement.

Dennis Tajer, pilot and spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said that heard pilots meowing on the “guard” frequency before, according to ABC News. This channel is not used by pilots frequently as it is reserved for emergencies.

“It’s not entertainment, it’s a serious frequency, and it has a serious purpose,” Tajer said. “Anything that contaminates that with idle humour or any kind of schtick is not received well, and it should stop.”

In a message for the meowing pilots, Tajer said, “For the few individuals out there that do it: stop, join us, stay safe, and we’ll keep that frequency sacred and protected.”