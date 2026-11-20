West Asia's latest conflict is opening a new front in Saudi Arabia, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on the kingdom's strategic and economic infrastructure. In a major escalation, a suspected Houthi missile struck Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, damaging the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower, one of the Saudi capital's most prominent skyscrapers and the headquarters of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

Footage of the strike showed the moment the building was hit, sending shockwaves through the financial district. The impact shattered windows across seven to eight floors and damaged sections of the tower's exterior metal facade.

Saudi Arabia confirmed material damage to several floors of the building and nearby structures. However, no casualties were reported. The King Abdullah Financial District is more than just a business hub. It is a symbol of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious economic transformation programme, aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil and turning Riyadh into a global financial centre. The latest strike comes less than two weeks after another Houthi attack reportedly damaged a key building belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in the same district.

HOUTHIS EXPAND TARGETS ACROSS SAUDI ARABIA

Riyadh's financial district was not the only target claimed by the Houthis. The Iran-backed group also claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital and the SADAF petrochemical facility in Jubail. It further claimed to have struck the Khamis Mushait airbase, reportedly causing significant damage. Saudi authorities are yet to respond to these particular claims.

Meanwhile, the Houthis accused Saudi forces of attacking a civilian boat carrying more than 25 displaced people in southern Yemen. The alleged strike killed 19 people and wounded four others. Houthi-run media also released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of airstrikes on a rest house in Yemen's Taiz province. The visuals showed a building engulfed in flames as people scrambled for safety.

SAUDI COUNTERS HOUTHI THREATS, WARNS CIVILIANS

The Saudi-led coalition, meanwhile, said it had intercepted two drones and a ballistic missile fired towards the kingdom's southern region. It also called on civilians to evacuate Yemen's Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeidah, signalling the possibility of further military action. The Houthis have responded with threats of their own, warning that Jeddah and other Saudi ports could come under attack. The group also issued warnings to airlines, declaring much of Saudi airspace unsafe and threatening to target multiple regions, while excluding Mecca and Medina from its stated target list. In another warning, the Houthis urged people to immediately stay away from Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, raising fears that the area could face another strike.

WHERE ARE PAKISTAN AND TURKIYE?

As Saudi Arabia comes under mounting pressure, questions are also emerging over the role of its allies. Pakistan and Turkiye, both associated with the Mecca Pact security framework, have so far refrained from deploying troops to Yemen or launching offensive operations against the Houthis. A high-level security committee meeting of the bloc is expected to take place in Islamabad towards the end of November. However, there is little clarity over whether either country will directly enter the conflict. This raises a larger question: why has Saudi Arabia, despite its massive defence expenditure and military backing from the United States, struggled to prevent repeated Houthi attacks on its territory and critical infrastructure?

YEMEN'S WAR OPENS ANOTHER FRONT