/Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 80; son Raghu Babu mourns loss, shares last rites details

The South Indian film industry was left in shock after veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu passed away on November 14. His demise left the film fraternity mourning. Following his death, his son and actor Raghu Babu expressed grief and shared an update on the family's plans for his last rites, in accordance with the late actor's final wish.

Raghu Babu mourns father Giri Babu’s death

Speaking to the media outside the Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad, where Giri Babu’s body was kept, Raghu expressed his grief and spoke about his father’s last wish to have his last rites performed in his hometown, Ravinuthala, near Ongole. He also confirmed that the final ceremonies would take place there at 3 pm on Sunday.

He said, "My father was deeply attached to his birthplace, our hometown, Ravinuthala, near Ongole. He had expressed a wish for his last rites to be performed there. The rites will take place at 3 pm tomorrow (Sunday). That is why his body was kept here, at the Film Chamber, for only two to three hours. It heartens me to see so many people turn up here in such a short time." He went on to thank the people who gathered to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.

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The actor stated, "My father worked in the film industry for almost 47 years, from 1973 to 2022, and appeared in around 650 films. He also established his own production company early in his career. He was the first to helm a black-and-white CinemaScope film in Telugu cinema. The film, titled Devathalara Deevinchandi, was a massive success. He also directed the big-budget film Simha Garjana, among others."

Chiranjeevi and other celebrities pay their last respect

Since news of Giri Babu’s demise broke on social media, several celebrities have come forward to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.

Superstar Chiranjeevi took to his X account and penned a heartfelt note for the late actor.

He wrote, "The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti."

Veteran actress Annapurna paid her final respects to the late actor and became emotional as she held Raghu’s hand.

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Speaking to the media, she said, “I was close to Giri Babu garu and knew him as more than just an actor. He felt lonely after his wife passed away a while ago. He felt alone, and his health deteriorated. He was such a good friend to everyone, someone who would feed everyone before eating.”

Several other stars, including Vishnu Manchu, Rajasekhar, Jeevitha, Rajeev Kanakala, Sivaji Raja and Surekha Vani, also paid their last respects to the veteran actor and remembered his contributions to Telugu cinema.

About Giri Babu

Giri Babu was one of the most celebrated Telugu actors. He had reportedly been unwell for the past few days and was suffering from age-related health complications. He is survived by his two sons, Raghu Babu and Bose Babu, and a daughter.

The late actor began his acting journey with the 1973 Telugu film Jagame Maya. Over a career spanning five decades, he appeared in more than 600 films and became known as a versatile performer.