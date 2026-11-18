Taking a break from his busy schedule, superstar Rajinikanth is enjoying quality family time in Greece. His youngest daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared a few rare pictures of their getaway on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the family’s holiday. The photos show the actor spending time with his four grandsons, including Yatra, Linga, Ved and Veer, and embracing his role as a grandfather.

Rajinikanth’s Greece Getaway

On November 17, Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya shared a rare glimpse of their family getaway in Greece on Instagram. She captioned the series of pictures, writing, “What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway.”

The pictures show Rajinikanth walking hand in hand with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, while holding the hands of his four grandsons: Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer. His daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya, also join the cheerful family moment.

For the outing, Rajinikanth wears a brown sweatshirt, black track pants, a white scarf and a blue cap in the pictures.

The family’s trip to Greece comes after Rajinikanth’s attends the wedding of his nephew, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Kavya Maran on November 11. The superstar was joined at the celebrations by his longtime friend and politician MK Stalin, as well as Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Rajinikanth also turned heads with his dance moves at the wedding, dancing to “Manasilaayo,” the title track from his 2024 film Vettaiyan, composed by Anirudh.

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