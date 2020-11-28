Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan lists down things he's grateful for in 2020

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020, Michael B. Jordan is sending love to all his fans on Thanksgiving weekend.

On Friday, the actor and PEOPLE cover star, 33, revealed what he’s most grateful for in a post he shared on Instagram. “This year has really done a number on our lives,” he began. “It’s given us the opportunity to reflect & be more thankful and appreciative of everything."

"My fam..my..friends..the acknowledgements & the support do not go unnoticed! Sending love & light," he concluded his heartfelt caption.





Jordan told PEOPLE earlier this month that he hopes "to be directing a little more, acting less [and] producing a lot more” in the coming years.

"Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully, [I'll have] a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."

Jordan will next star as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy's 2021 film, 'Without Remorse'.

In addition to his already decorated filmography — which earned him the 15th spot on The New York Times’ 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century list — Jordan actively spoke out many times in the wake of the racial injustice.

Taking his advocacy a step further, Jordan's company, Outlier Society Productions, was the first of its kind to adopt an inclusion rider that mandates filmmakers to enlist diverse casts and crews in their work.

"I think there’s a time and a place for everything," Jordan said in an interview. "I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action — big or small — to help create the change we want to see."

