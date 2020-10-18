Michael B. Jordan to produce a black superhero movie 'Static Shock'

'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is all set to produce a superhero movie, 'Static Shock'. The movie is the adaptation of the comic book, unveiled by Reginald Hudlin during DC FanDome event.



Emmy nominee signed on to produce the movie through his Warner Bros-based production banner Outlier Society.



''I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centred around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,'' Jordan said in a statement. Following the announcement, the actor shared a Static comic book cover and captioned the picture with a lightning bolt and winky-face emoji.



The character of Static, also known as Virgil Hawkins, a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. The character was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s. The superhero character first became widely known in the early-2000s by an animated series of the same name, the show is the only animated shows with a Black leading character.



Jordan is known for his critically acclaimed roles in 'Fruitvale Station,' 'Creed' and the hit superhero flick 'Black Panther', in which he played the antagonist Erik Killmonger.