Marilyn Manson fined for blowing nose on concert camerawoman

Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, faced the legal consequences of a 2019 incident on Monday, pleading no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a concert. The incident occurred during a 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, resulting in Manson being charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault.

In a fully negotiated plea agreement, Manson pleaded no contest to the nose-blowing charge, leading prosecutors to dismiss the second charge, which alleged that he spit on the videographer. A no-contest plea signifies that Manson does not contest the charge but does not admit guilt.

As part of the plea deal, Manson was fined slightly over $1,400, with $200 of that amount suspended. He must also remain arrest-free and inform local police of any New Hampshire performances for the next two years. Additionally, Manson was sentenced to 20 hours of community service, which he can fulfil in California. During a brief interaction with reporters, he mentioned the possibility of working with people in recovery as part of his community service commitment. Proof of his community service is required by February 4.

The judge presiding over the case characterised Manson's actions as "egregious." The incident involved Manson approaching videographer Susan Fountain, spitting on her, and blowing his nose on her, causing her distress. Fountain was not present in court but submitted a statement expressing her profound humiliation and disgust at Manson's actions.

Manson, dressed in a suit and dark sunglasses, appeared in court and identified himself as "Brian Warner." Throughout the hearing, he mostly responded with "yes" to the judge's questions and made no other statements. Prosecutor Andrew Livernois noted that this was Manson's first offence, and he had no prior criminal record.

Initially pleading not guilty to both charges in 2021, Manson had been set to go to trial in August. His lawyer argued that the type of videography Fountain was conducting exposed her to potential "incidental contact" with bodily fluids, and Manson planned to assert that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional.

Had Manson gone to trial and been convicted, each charge could have resulted in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine.

Marilyn Manson, known for his provocative stage presence and hit songs like "The Beautiful People," has faced various legal challenges in recent years, including allegations of sexual and other abuse by multiple women. In May, a California judge dismissed significant portions of Manson's lawsuit against his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, who had accused him of sexual and physical abuse during their relationship.

Manson is currently appealing that ruling, asserting that Wood and another woman, Illma Gore, defamed him and caused him emotional distress, damaging his career in music, television, and film.

(With inputs from agencies)

