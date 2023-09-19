Rapper Travis Scott questioned over deadly crowd surge at Astroworld festival

Rap sensation Travis Scott found himself in the hot seat once again as he underwent a lengthy civil deposition on Monday, relating to the tragic events that unfolded during the 2021 Astroworld festival. Scott, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, faced around eight hours of intense questioning in Houston as part of a series of lawsuits stemming from the festival's deadly crowd surge.

The Astroworld festival, held on November 5, 2021, took a horrifying turn when a crowd surge led to the deaths of 10 festivalgoers and numerous injuries. Those who lost their lives ranged in age from 9 to 27 and succumbed to compression asphyxia, a condition likened to being crushed by a car. This incident drew global attention and led to a wave of lawsuits, with over 1,500 active cases filed, many of which named Travis Scott and Live Nation, the concert promoter, as defendants.

Scott's deposition comes as a culmination of these legal proceedings, marking the first time he has been questioned by attorneys representing the plaintiffs. However, it's important to note that after an investigation by the Houston Police, no charges were filed against Scott. In June, a grand jury declined to indict him and five others on any criminal counts associated with the deadly concert. Police Chief Troy Finner has yet to reveal the complete findings of the investigation.

Ted Anastasiou, a spokesperson for Travis Scott, emphasised that the rapper is fully cooperating with the legal process while maintaining his commitment to his music career and charitable endeavours, including support for at-risk communities. Anastasiou also highlighted that extensive government investigations, including one by the Houston Police Department, cleared Scott of any wrongdoing.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, Scott has continued to focus on his music. He is currently on tour in support of his record-breaking album, Utopia.

As the lawsuits progress, the first trial is scheduled for May 6, 2024, nearly 2.5 years after the tragic concert. The cases vary, with 992 involving physical injuries and 313 related to emotional distress, pain, suffering, and mental anguish. Some of the lawsuits have already been settled, including those filed by the families of three of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies)

