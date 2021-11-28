Indian rapper DIVINE starts multi-city concert, titled Punya Paap Tour

Indian hip-hop/ rap artiste DIVINE has confirmed that he is ready to hit the road again and is embarking on a massive, 14-city concert showcase kick starting from the last week of November 2021.



Named after his last full-length studio album release, the Punya Paap Tour will see the celebrated rapper travel to cities such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Goa, Mysore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata and Shillong.

Fans have been asked to expect 'musical mayhem' by the rapper, with the multi-platinum artiste performing a set comprising his widely popular numbers from his 2020 released sophomore album such as ‘Mirchi', ‘359AM', ‘Satya', 'Mera Bhai' 'Punya Paap’ as well as surprise on-stage appearances by frequent collaborators and fellow rappers.



The 11-track album which claimed #1 on Apple Music and Spotify charts (all genre) upon release traverses through the rapper’s triumphs, trials and tribulations at its’ core and features an impressive slew of collaborations such as hip-hop veteran Nas, Grammy winning Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Cocoa Sarai, British Drill rapper Dutchavelli, Grammy winning producer iLL Wayno, London-based dancehall artiste Stylo G, Indo American singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra, Gully Gang associates D’Evil and MC Altaf.

DIVINE has defined this tour as a 'long-pending promise' to his fans, stating, “My second album released right in the thick of the pandemic and I was unable to tour the length and breadth of the country as much as I would have liked to. I enjoy getting up close and personal with my fans and thrive on the energy at my live performances. I’ve been waiting to fulfil the long-pending promise to my fans of a full-fledged tour and I’m grateful I can do it now, after almost two years. I am excited to deliver the live format experience of ‘Punya Paap’ before I dive head first onto my next album."

