Thanksgiving box office: ‘Encanto’ tops with $43.2 Million, beats Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci'

Walt Disney’s animated drama 'Encanto' and star-studded crime drama 'House of Gucci' has performed well at the Thanksgiving weekend.



Beating projections of a $35-40 million launch, Disney’s animated drama is set to take the No. 1 spot, adding $11 million on Black Friday, the movie ended up with a 5-day opening figure of $43 million.

Meanwhile, the latest Ridley Scott drama earned $5.73 million on Friday. The sprawling crime drama is projected to earn $21.8 million over the five-day holiday weekend.



'Encanto' is the first major animated studio title to receive an exclusive theatrical window since the pandemic struck in spring 2020. The numbers are far small than studios previously Thanksgiving windows. It’s become a holiday tradition for the studio to drop an animated movie in November.

Previously, the studio has released films like 'Frozen II' ($130 million) 'Ralph Breaks the Internet ($84 million) and 'Coco' ($72 million). While 'Encanto' isn’t putting up numbers like that, but still its current performance is quite remarkable.



The movie focuses on a family living in the mountains of Colombia. Each member possesses special powers, except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when Mirabel discovers that their town may be in danger of losing all magic, it’s up to her to save her loved ones.



'House of Gucci' stars Lady Gaga as the wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. Al Pacino and Jared Leto also star in this gripping tale of revenge, with Scott directing.



The movie has received positive responses from critics and audiences as well and Oscar buzz for Gaga, for her outstanding portrayal.