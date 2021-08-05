Do you know Paris Hilton's cooking utensils are all covered with Swarovski crystals?

Paris Hilton is in the cooking business now.



Hilton, who is all set to entertain us with her new Netflix show, 'Cooking with Paris', recently gave a few details about her sparkly kitchen.



Paris Hilton recently arrived at Netflix’s Food Event held at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, California and during a new interview with Glamour magazine, she shared some little big details about her glamourous kitchen, just like her!

Paris revealed that all of the cooking utensils she uses are adorned with Swarovski crystals! Yes, you read it right, Swarovski crystals. “I wanted the show to be fun and very Paris, so I Paris-ized all the recipes,” she shared. “They are all very unique, very different, and very entertaining to watch us put together.”





Talking further about her fashionable kitchen, she added, “cooking utensils are either crystallized in Swarovski crystals, or they’re just fun, bright colors, or shaped like chihuahuas or diamonds. It’s a very eclectic and fashionable kitchen.”

In the show's trailer, there are some shining glimpses of her crystalised utensils.

Adding warning, Hilton said, “But you have to be careful because sometimes the crystals fall off into the food,” Paris warns. “I do say to be careful sometimes when you’re chewing on my food.”





The new six-episode cooking series is streaming on Netflix and each episode features one of her A-lister friends, including Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Saweetie and more.



Meanwhile, Hilton denies rumours she's pregnant with her first child, "Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me.” Read more here.