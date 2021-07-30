'Shershaah', 'Kissing Booth 3', 'Netrikann': August guide for binge-watch

Godzilla vs Kong

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Releasing on: August 14

Warner Bros and Legendary’s blockbuster movie 'Godzilla vs Kong' focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

