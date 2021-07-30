'Shershaah', 'Kissing Booth 3', 'Netrikann': August guide for binge-watch

Benedict Cumberbatch’s 'The Courier' is finally releasing for audiences worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. The movie revolves around a British businessman who was recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service to deliver messages to secret agent Oleg Penkovsky (played by Merab Ninidze) in the 1960s.
Shershaah
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: August 12
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are taking the lead in this tale of patriotism and romance. ‘Shershaah’ is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the war in 1999.
Navarasa
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: August 6
The highly anticipated nine-part Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' is finally releasing this August. The project is spearheaded by the living legend of the Indian entertainment industry Mani Ratnam and veteran filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan. The anthology features a gamut of stars from South cinema.
Godzilla vs Kong
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: August 14
Warner Bros and Legendary’s blockbuster movie 'Godzilla vs Kong' focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.
They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.
Bhuj: The Pride of India
Streaming on:Disney+Hotstar
Releasing on: August 13
The war action film, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is based on a true story, stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
Initially, the film was slated for theatrical release worldwide on 14 August 2020 during the Independence Day weekend, but due to covid-19-induced lockdown, the movie was postponed.
Kissing Booth 3
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: August 11
The third and final part of the hit franchise starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney is almost here. The third part of the series will focus on summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elardi) or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney).
What If...?
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Releasing on: August 11
The studio's new animated series on superheroes 'What If...?'. This upcoming show will cover aspects of the MCU in a 'What if?' scenario. The series will show some beloved Marvel superheroes and what would have happened if characters made different choices.
Cruella
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Releasing on: August 27
After missing Indian theatres on May 28 due to the covid-19 second wave, Emma Stone 'Cruella' iconic villainous drama will be out on August 27. The movie is set in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution and follows young grifter Estella (Stone), an ambitious, unfettered, and arguably unhinged designer determined to make a name for herself in the ruthless fashion business.
Netrikann
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Streaming date: August 13
The highly anticipated upcoming thriller drama 'Netrikann' starring Nayanthara is an official adaptation of the 2011 Korean crime thriller 'Blind'. In the movie, Nayanthara is said to be playing the role of a visually impaired ex-police cadet who is on a mission to track a dangerous psycho killer.
Cooking With Paris
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: August 4
Paris Hilton is coming up with her reality cooking show 'Cooking With Paris' to create some magic on her kitchen platform. The show will have several celebrity guests, and yes, Kim Kardashian is one of them.
Sweet Girl
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: August 20
Jason Momoa starrer movie 'Sweet Girl' follows a story of a devastated husband, who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.
The Chair
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: August 20
Netflix dramedy series starring Sandra Oh in the lead revolves around the first woman of colour to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.