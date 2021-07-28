Paris Hilton denies rumours she's pregnant with first child

Paris Hilton is not pregnant, contrary to reports that circulated on the internet yesterday.

The hotel heiress denying pregnancy rumours said, "Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me.”

"I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part," she confirmed and added, "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my Sliving Lasagna!" she said referencing her new cooking show on YouTube, "Cooking with Paris."

Paris Hilton has been going steady with fiance Carter Reum. They got engaged in February after dating for a year. At the time, she said, "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram when she made her engagement announcement.