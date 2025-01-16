Leonardo Di Caprio has pledged to donate $1 million to aid in the relief efforts going on following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. With this, the actor has joined several Hollywood celebrities who have come forward to help people affected by the terrible fires.

On Jan 15, the Oscar-winning actor announced his generous donation towards the relief efforts. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 50-year-old actor shared that he will be donating $1 million in partnership with his organisation Re:wild to support "urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts"

"The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts," he wrote.





"Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund — organizations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most," added the actor.

DiCaprio, who has been speaking up passionately for climate change, wrote that its Rapid Response Program is "uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies."

Leonardo DiCaprio faced backlash

The donations come days after the actor faced backlash for reportedly evacuating from LA fires in a private jet. According to The Mirror, the actor was spotted arriving in Mexico with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. They were joined by his dad, George DiCaprio, and step-mom, Peggy Ann Farrar.

Soon after the photos and videos of him arriving at Cabo San Lucas started circulating online, several netizens were quick to slam the actor.

Criticising the actor, one user called the Titanic actor a ''hypocrite".

Celebs and studios who have donated to LA fire victims

The wildfires have engulfed several areas of the City of Angles, destroying thousands of structures. So far, 24 people have lost their lives with millions forced to evacuate their homes.

Amid this terrible situation, several celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Beyonce have donated to the LA victims.