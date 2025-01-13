

Late Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal's home was one of the several houses that has been burned down amid the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

The news of Ryan's house was shared by his daughter Tatum O'Neal.

The 61-year-old actress revealed the sad news on Threads. “It’s the saddest ever so sad I could cry. My father’s house is gone Malibu gone,” Tatum wrote.

Reacting to the video showing the aftermath of the wildfires that burnt down the several areas of the LA, Tatum wrote, ''Gone gone gone gone. It’s so scary. I am so freaking sad.''

Ryan's home was turned into ashes after being engulfed by the raging wildfires.

The oceanfront house was where Ryan and his long-time partner Farrah Fawcett lived together for many years. Ryan passed away two years ago in Dec 2023 from heart failure at age 82.

Meanwhile, Fawcett died at age 62 of cancer in 2009.

While the pair never got married but stayed together in an on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 1979.

The plush property is among Ryan's $30 million estate that he left behin, according to the Post.

Destruction caused by LA fire

Ryan's home is just one of the thousands of properties that are being reduced to a pile of ashes by the Los Angeles wildfires, that is still raging across LA. So far, 24 people have lost their lives, with millions of people are left homeless.

In the apocalyptic Los Angeles fires, dozens of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Miles Teller, Bella Hadid, Mel Gibson among others have also lost their million-dollar mansions.