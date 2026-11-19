BLACKPINK's Jisoo has added another interesting milestone to her solo music journey, with her song ‘Earthquake’ reportedly making its way into the world of video games. The track has been spotted on Flash FM, the pop radio station in Rockstar Games' much-awaited title Grand Theft Auto VI. The development has caught the attention of K-pop fans, who are excited to hear the South Korean singer's music as part of the game's virtual radio experience. Here's everything to know about the song's inclusion and the music featured in GTA VI.

Jisoo's 'Earthquake' features on GTA VI's Flash FM

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is making waves beyond the K-pop music scene, as her solo song ‘Earthquake’ has reportedly found a place in Grand Theft Auto VI. The track has been identified on Flash FM, one of the radio stations available in the game, following discoveries made during early gameplay sessions.

The development has generated excitement among fans, particularly because the song comes from Jisoo's individual music catalogue. It is the title track of her debut solo mini-album AMORTAGE, which arrived on February 14, 2025.

Flash FM is dedicated to pop music and is hosted by singer Robyn and model Alex Consani. The station's playlist features a mix of contemporary releases and popular tracks from different eras, making it one of the notable musical destinations within the game's fictional world.

Internet reacts to Jisoo's milestone

The internet reaction to Jisoo's 'Earthquake' featuring on Grand Theft Auto VI has been largely celebratory, with BLACKPINK fans calling it a major achievement for the singer. Fans have shared their excitement over hearing her solo music on Flash FM, with some describing the crossover as unexpected but exciting.

One user wrote, "And here I was recording my gameplay when Jisoo's EARTHQUAKE started playing, and I just got hit with this random event in GTA 6 HAHAHAHA (I'm not that bad, I was just in shock from what was happening)"

Another user wrote, "JENSOO in your Area! #Jisoo #Jennie #GTA6."

"JISOO's earthquake featured as one of tracks in gta VI at pop radio section let's goo bitvhesss", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "The best international promotion ever. I just applause because Jisoo you are a genius. #GTA6."

Released on February 14, 2025, 'Earthquake' is the lead single from Jisoo's debut solo mini-album AMORTAGE. The project marked an important chapter in her musical career following her activities with BLACKPINK. The song explores the intense emotions and excitement associated with falling in love, using the imagery of an earthquake to describe the overwhelming impact of romantic feelings.

Which other artists feature on GTA VI's Flash FM?

Jisoo is reportedly sharing the station's playlist with several internationally recognised performers. Tracks from artists including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, MGMT and KATSEYE have also appeared in the emerging list of songs associated with Flash FM.