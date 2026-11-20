There is a new Iron Man in town and the character is nothing close to the original one. Marvel has officially unveiled the name of its newest Iron Man, and the character is nothing like the billionaire genius fans are used to seeing inside the iconic red-and-gold armour.

In the upcoming comic event Hulk War: Infernal Rage, Tony Stark becomes ‘The Iron Thing.’ While the character spiritually remains Tony Stark, he is twisted by the Infernal Hulk, and not a new hero taking over the armour.

In the story, Tony loses a fight even while wearing his Hellbuster armor and using a spear connected to the One Above All, Marvel's highest cosmic power. After his defeat, he becomes one of the Infernal Hulk's first monstrous recruits. According to ScreenRant, he turns into a twisted creature who is even bigger than the Hulk and hides his face behind a plain gray mask.

In the comic book world, superhero names are often passed down from one hero to the next—even Thor’s name has become a title others can inherit. Still, very few Avengers are as closely tied to their hero name as Tony Stark. While characters like Rhodey Rhodes and Doctor Doom have briefly worn the armour in the comics, and Riri Williams carries on his legacy as Ironheart, Tony Stark has always been the true "Iron Man."

Also read: Robert Downey Jr opens up on his return as Doctor Doom

Iron Man’s legacy built on constant change

Tinkering and upgrading are in Tony Stark’s nature, making Iron Man the Avenger who changes the most. Going from his bulky, early gold-and-silver suits to the famous red-and-gold armour is one of Marvel’s best examples of a hero reinventing himself. Over the years, Stark has casually shown up to fights wearing everything from the Hulkbuster and Thorbuster to massive Galactus-buster suits. At the same time, upgrades like nanotech, Extremis, Endo-Sym, and holographic tech have completely changed what the suit can do.