Top 5 Hollywood news today: Karen Gillan to play Nebula, 'GoT' prequel update

There were a number of announcements for the upcoming 'Thor' film. Apart from that there was updates on 'Game of Thrones' prequel, Adele's divorce and more.

Check out top 5 Hollywood news stories here:

Karen Gillan confirms to reprise role of Nebula from 'Guardians of the Galaxy in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

In November, it was announced that Gillan's Guardians co-star Chris Pratt would also be in the film along with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale — who will play the villain. Read more

Gigi Hadid has finally revealed her and Zayn Malik's daughter's name

Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik welcomed the birth of their daughter in September 2020. Now, nearly four months after the arrival of their firstborn, the couple has revealed. Read more

'Game of Thrones' prequel 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' in early works at HBO: Report

HBO currently is moving forward with House of the Dragon, which was co-created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal (Colony). Set 300 years before the original Thrones series, it will follow House. Read more

Adele reaches divorce settlement with ex Simon Konecki two years after split

Adele, who shares 8-year-old son Angelo with Konecki, first announced their split in April 2019 following seven years together. Read more

James Bond film 'No Time To Die' pushed back once again

The film was earlier scheduled to release in April 2021. 'No Time To Die'has gone through several delays since last year due to the pandemic. Read more