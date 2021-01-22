Karen Gillan confirms to reprise role of Nebula from 'Guardians of the Galaxy in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Actor Karen Gillan is set to reprise her role from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in the upcoming 'Thor: Love And Thunder'. The actress confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Nebula in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Speculations were rife about her being in the movie when she posted photos on her Instagram Story as she landed in Sydney, Australia, where the 'Thor 4' cast and crew are preparing to begin production.

Gillan confirmed the rumors in a video on her Instagram Story in response to a fan who asked if she had cut her hair to prepare for Nebula. In the previous MCU films, Gillan shaved her head for the character. Not only did she confirm her role in Thor 4, but she also said she wouldn't be going to such drastic measures for her character's appearance this time around.

In the video, she said she "cut [her hair] the other day in preparation for Nebula so that we don't have to, like, get so much hair into the bald cap, because I have so much hair it's unbelievable like it's just so thick."



In November, it was announced that Gillan's Guardians co-star Chris Pratt would also be in the film along with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale — who will play the villain. Natalie Portman will take the mighty hammer from Hemsworth for the film, as her character Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor, a storyline in the comics in which Foster takes over as the superhero.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi is directing the upcoming fourth installment, which marks Australian star Chris Hemsworth's return as the titular superhero. Actors Jaimie Alexander and Matt Damon are also part of the cast.



'Thor: Love and Thunder' is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.