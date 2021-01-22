James Bond film 'No Time To Die' pushed back once again

The 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' has once again got a new release date. The official handle of James Bond films on Twitter shared the updated release date. 'No Time To Die' is now set to release on October 8.



The film was earlier scheduled to release in April 2021. 'No Time To Die'has gone through several delays since last year due to the pandemic. The film was initially scheduled to release in April 2020 and was then pushed back to November 2020 which again changed.



The change in release date is another setback for movie theaters across the world which are trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021 ×

The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks actor Daniel Craig`s last outing as agent 007.



Cinema owners were hoping 'No Time to Die' would kick off a rebound in moviegoing. The pandemic devastated the film business in 2020, and ticket sales in the United States and Canada sunk 80%. That hurt independent theaters and big chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc.



With the virus still rampant in many areas, including in the key Los Angeles market, Hollywood studios appear reluctant to send their biggest films to theaters. Many cinemas are closed, and ones that are open enforce strict attendance limits to allow for social distancing.



The Bond franchise is one of the movie world`s most lucrative, with 2015`s 'Spectre' raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while 'Skyfall' in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.



The next closely watched movie is 'Black Widow' from Walt Disney Co`s Marvel Studios, currently scheduled to debut in theaters on May 7.